Annual Economic Report – Economy and Social Affairs

Annual Economic Report – Economy and Social Affairs

Federal government approves annual economic report / COMMENT “Not against, but with the economy” / Housing construction target cannot be met / DGB expects tough collective bargaining rounds / IG Metall demands industrial electricity price / Report: The supply chain law – a paper tiger in companies? Authors: Philipp Eckstein, Hans-Joachim Vieweger, Susanne Blank, Johannes Frewel, Julirutsch, Hanna Heim, moderation: Margit Siller

