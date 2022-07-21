Rome, 20 July 2022 – The official status of Paulo Dybala at the Roma, announced around lunchtime by the Capitoline club, is undoubtedly one of the hot topics of the day. He could not fail to comment on the passage of the Argentine to the Giallorossi Massimiliano Allegri, who knows all too well the value of the Joya for her time in the shadow of the Mole. It was the Old Lady’s technician who welcomed him on his arrival from Palermo. “I wish him a big good luck, Paulo has given so much to the Juventus – underlines the Juventus coach to Dazn’s microphones – He is a very technical player: Roma is the right team for him because he has a player who serves him as Abraham and has Mourinho who is good “.

Paulo’s emotion

Obviously, the footballer who will wear Roma’s number 21 hopes to be lucky in the capital. “The days that led me to this signing were a set of many emotions: the determination and the speed with which Roma showed they wanted me made the difference. I arrive in a growing team – the thought of the former Juventus – with a club that continues to lay ever more solid foundations for the future and a coach, José Mourinho, with whom it is a privilege to be able to work. As an opponent I admired the atmosphere created by the Giallorossi fans, I can’t wait to greet them with the Roma shirt on ”.

