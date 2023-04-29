Home » Eintracht Frankfurt versus FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga 1:1
Sports

Eintracht Frankfurt versus FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga 1:1

by admin
Eintracht Frankfurt versus FC Augsburg in the Bundesliga 1:1

VEintracht Frankfurt no longer have many opportunities to save this season, which started so promisingly and in which the performance curve then pointed rapidly downwards. The team was also not able to use the chance offered by the 30th Bundesliga matchday satisfactorily: Due to the 1-1 draw against FC Augsburg, the team was again unable to continue its winless streak, which had been in the first class since the middle February keeps ending.

As a result, the hope of being able to qualify for international competition through day-to-day business fell even further. Eintracht currently has 43 points, four games before the end of the round, which is only enough for ninth place in the table. She has to finish sixth to be safe in Europe.

In addition, however, there is still the option of winning the DFB Cup at the beginning of June to win the right to start or to benefit from Leipzig and Freiburg’s participation in the Champions League. At the moment there is no imagination as to how the Frankfurters could start a brilliant final spurt on their own, which would brighten up the weak picture that they have all been giving for some time at the last minute.

“That was another blow to the neck,” stated goalkeeper Kevin Trapp resignedly. He spoke of a “funny game from us” in which he and the people in front of him had done a lot “not well”. “We would do well to forget this game quickly.” His comments on the relationship between coach Oliver Glasner and the team left room for interpretation. “We’ll be together for the next four weeks and then we’ll see. If you read the coach’s interviews, he leaves everything open,” said Trapp.

See also  La Liga synthesis: Barcelona draw with Bilbao away

You may also like

Bezzecchi and the crash in the Jerez Sprint:...

Serie A: Roma-Milan – 1-1 – Football

Madrid Open: Mirra Andreeva through to last 16...

Bundesliga: home win against Gladbach – Stuttgart signs...

Basketball, the Azzurri who have won in Europe...

Chess World Championship: Draw after 90 moves –...

USFL Week 3 live updates: New Orleans Breakers...

World Chess Championship goes into overtime

How to create your own urban garden at...

Bundesliga: Freiburg trembles to victory in Cologne

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy