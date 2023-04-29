Home » International dance day, because dancing is good for your health
Health

International dance day, because dancing is good for your health

by admin
International dance day, because dancing is good for your health

International Dance Day, April 29, universally celebrates this unique form of art and expression, capable with its overwhelming physical and emotional impact to cross all political, cultural and ethnic barriers. In addition to the physical benefits of a demanding and complete sporting activity which involves not only the muscles, joints and the locomotor system but also integrated functions such as the sense of rhythm and balance, dance has an extraordinary communicative function which brings the people beyond words.

See also  Beware of mold: what diseases it can cause

You may also like

Milan, CM’s report cards: Leão plays another sport,...

Pupo goes to Russia for the ‘Road to...

What foods lower cholesterol? Never miss them

First Republic Bank at the end of the...

Ultralight crashes in Friuli, two people charred to...

Five years ago the diagnosis of breast cancer,...

Vitamin B3 counteracts the physical wasting associated with...

East Naples, other works at the PalaDennerlein in...

Ultralight crashes and explodes on Mount Musi: two...

Serie A: Roma-Milan 1-1, Saelemaekers responds to Abraham...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy