Ban ChatGPT? This is how Novartis, ZKB, Coop, Post and Co. react.

In the USA, large companies are blocking ChatGPT: Now Novartis, Post and Co. are also reacting – in different ways
Is the AI service taking over the writing of longer texts a welcome relief or a trap that could siphon sensitive business information? A survey shows how large Swiss corporations deal with it.
There are tasks like this: “Set up a new employment contract for this manager including a bonus of 20,000 francs.” Or: “Write a response to this internal complaint about sexual harassment.” Or: «Write the notice of termination to this employee due to poor performance.»
