Home » Cycling through London dressed in vintage style | Magazine
World

Cycling through London dressed in vintage style | Magazine

by admin
Cycling through London dressed in vintage style | Magazine

Hundreds of cyclists dressed in British vintage fashion paraded through the streets of London.

Izvor: Anadoliya/Viktor Szymanowicz

In London, every May, the program “The Tweed Run” is organized, during which the participants dress in accordance with British vintage fashion, mostly in clothes made of tweed – a coarse, woolen fabric.

Drivers wore jackets, ties, waistcoats, caps and dresses made of tweed, the use of which was widespread a few centuries ago, especially in Great Britain.

It is allowed to use various models of bicycles, including the most modern ones, but classic bicycles are preferred.

Some of the participants, who arrived from all over the country, were joined by their pets, and the whole event completed the sunny spring day.

(Anatolia)

You may also like

Pnrr, Giorgetti: «On the third installment, a matter...

Roma Milan Serie A 32nd round | Sport

Handball Erice conquers Padua and closes the regular...

Bendicò, the Leopard’s dog, really existed: he was...

Savo Drezgić scored 36 points for Crvena Zvezda...

too hot!Severe heat wave swept across many Asian...

Cheap plane tickets are a thing of the...

the video of the brawl – Corriere TV

“A senile”: from North Korea, the Kim family...

The pacifist cakes with the colors of Ukraine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy