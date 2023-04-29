Cycling through London dressed in vintage style | Magazine

Hundreds of cyclists dressed in British vintage fashion paraded through the streets of London.

Izvor: Anadoliya/Viktor Szymanowicz

In London, every May, the program “The Tweed Run” is organized, during which the participants dress in accordance with British vintage fashion, mostly in clothes made of tweed – a coarse, woolen fabric.

Drivers wore jackets, ties, waistcoats, caps and dresses made of tweed, the use of which was widespread a few centuries ago, especially in Great Britain.

It is allowed to use various models of bicycles, including the most modern ones, but classic bicycles are preferred.

Some of the participants, who arrived from all over the country, were joined by their pets, and the whole event completed the sunny spring day.

(Anatolia)