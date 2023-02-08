Of Sports editorial team

Fanchini, silver at the 2005 World Ski Championships, had defeated the tumor in 2018 and returned to the slopes. Then in August she relapsed. Sofia Goggia had dedicated the victory in the World Cup to her

The former skier Elena Fanchini died at 37 years old. In August she had discovered a recurrence of the tumor that had struck her for the first time in 2018. At the end of the month I started the first treatments – she had told in a recent interview with Corriere della Sera —. A repeat offender. The first time I was completely healed. But unfortunately, and I’m realizing it these days in the hospital, many recurrences happen. There are things you can’t command, I learned that from illness and from skiing too. a pity it happened again, but I can’t give up, Elena said combatively, just two weeks ago.

On that occasion she had found a reason to smile: her friend Sofia Goggia had dedicated her victory in the Cortina downhill to her: Elli for you. I want to dedicate the victory to Elena Fanchini who is going through a delicate moment, Sofia’s words. The two girls had also shared a piece of career in the national team, Sofia often skied in Montecampione, where Elena was born, and they continued to talk even now. It was born as a game – Elena had always explained -, I heard Sofia a few nights ago, after seeing Dorothea Wierer win a biathlon competition. So I said, now it’s your turn. That red bib, number 1, gave me a smile. See also Bailey, the “king of the ball”, was admitted to the hospital for surgery due to the location of the colon

Elena was a national downhill skier, like her sisters Nadia and Sabrina (Elena was the eldest): she won a silver medal at the 2005 World Championships in Bormio as a very young girl and two races in the World Cup, the last one in Cortina in 2015. In 2017, while she was already preparing for the Pyeongchang Olympics, she suddenly felt unwell and the exams started. The diagnosis arrives, the cycles of chemotherapy, then the intervention. You return to competitive activity, you return to the national team, a showdown. You face the disease by sharing smiles and difficult moments with your fans on social networks. Another injury in training (in 2018 she broke her fibula), the desire to start over again, then her double retirement together with her sister Nadia in 2020. She could enjoy life away from the slopes and instead relapsed in August. And today the terrible news.

Fan of Vasco and Inter. So it was told about Instagram. And Inter remembered her with a message shared on social media: a very sad day, Elena Fanchini left us. Dear Elena, we remember you with a smile, at the stadium with us or while skiing on your beloved mountains. We hold your family and all your loved ones in a big hug.

a very sad day, Elena Fanchini left us.

Dear Elena, we remember you with a smile, at the stadium with us or while skiing on your beloved mountains.

We hold your family and all your loved ones in a big hug.#FCIM — Inter (@Inter) February 8, 2023

Fisi underlines how injuries and physical problems have never taken away her smile and the ability to be loved by teammates and opponents. See also Ferrari, the knots that betrayed Binotto

(article being updated)