The governor in charge, Wilinton Rodríguez Benavidez, during the presentation of his government team, called for a great regional dialogue to build a better future for the department of Arauca.

Among the flagship issues is the holding this weekend of the binding regional dialogues that will begin in the municipality of Cravo Norte to serve the local communities, seeking to generate processes that allow joint decision-making and leverage the projects priority for the town.

During the event, the sectional president referred to the realization of a Unified Command Post for Life, which will take place on February 10 at the Santander Primary school and whose objective is to work to provide security to the territory and establish dialogues with all sectors and generate prevention and protection actions through a road map that brings to the territory all the institutions of a national order.

He highlighted the government team that will accompany him:

Lupita Granados Chaparro

Hiring Manager

Lawyer

State Contracting Specialist

Jahyl Francisco Hernandez Trujillo

Legal Coordination Advisor

Lawyer

State Contracting Specialist

Luis Ferney Parra Blandon

Legal and legal area advisor

Lawyer

Administrative Law Specialist

Angy Yulieth Caicedo Camuán

press officer

Social communicator

Government and Territorial Public Management Specialist

Edward Alexander Pinilla Marin

Secretary of Government and Citizen Security

Lawyer

Yesica Paola Aguirre Cisneros

General Secretary and Institutional Development

Lawyer

Public Law Specialist

Ingri Mildrey Castillo Cordoba

Secretary of Finance

Business administrator and public accountant

Public Finance Specialist

Susy Nayibe Mojica Gomez

General Treasurer

public accountant

Liseth Ávila

Secretary of Physical Infrastructure

Civil engineering

Road and transportation specialist

Maria Constanza Morales

Planning Secretary

business administrator

Management and quality specialist

Educational management specialist

Master in sustainable environmental management

Marceliano Guerrero Alvarado

Secretary of Education

Lawyer

Administrative Law Specialist

Karina Mujica

Women’s Advisor

Decentralized Entities:

Adriana Margarita Zuluaga Rodriguez

Director of Inder Arauca

Lawyer

Specialist in law and government contracting

Carmen Yiseth Garrido

Manager of the Development Institute of Arauca

Lawyer

Administrative Law Specialist

Manuel Ivan Rico Lara

Director of the Institute of Transit and Transportation of the department of Arauca

Lawyer

Administrative law specialist

Jesus Antonio Moreno

Manager Cumare

Economist

Senior management specialist in public economics

Eduardo Villamizar Carreno

ENELAR Manager

Civil engineer

Audit Specialist

Source: Government of Arauca

