Already qualified directly for the quarter-finals of the Champions League and assured of first place in the group even before this last match, the capital club has finished the first phase of the competition well. Led for a long time, Paris-SG overcame Veszprem on Wednesday evening (37-35). PSG international full-back Elohim Prandi is happy with his side’s attitude.
“Although guaranteed to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before this 14th and last day of the group stage, PSG wanted to win against Veszprem (37-35). Was it important?
Of course, to show that our den is complicated to take. Show that we are a team that is growing every day, with every training session, every match. Let’s get stronger. We show that despite the gap that Veszprem put us from the start (4-10, 10e), we never give up. We were rigorous in the second half, we gave everything, that’s what makes us strong today. So, we are perhaps less aesthetic than other years, but there is a real strength of character. That’s what makes us win tonight.
The gap against you in the first period is also explained by the fact that Raul Gonzalez, your coach, gave the youngsters playing time…
Of course. It was complicated. But it’s good to put young people, it’s part of learning.
Kylian Mbappé (in the first row) is a regular at PSG handball matches, whom he comes to see with his mother Fayza, here alongside Mézuela (both in the second row), the mother of Elohim Prandi. (Baptiste Paquot/The Team)
Being relegated far in the first period (10-17, 19th) stung you?
Clearly. I really had it in my throat. I didn’t show it but I was pissed off at halftime (20-23). I preferred to see the positive and correct what needed to be corrected. We are a team, we have to push each other. We saw it defensively it was not the same thing in the second half, we were very physical.
Jannick Green also started making saves (11 of 38 shots)…
Because we helped him too. In the first half, we didn’t help him at all, so we can’t ask him for the moon either. There was a surge of pride. But we are potentially on a match which could be a Champions League final one day, between two big teams. So being able to come back and win that shows what we are capable of.
“We still have work to do but with this kind of character, guys on the pitch, I don’t see anyone above us”
A victory under the eyes of Kylian Mbappé and his mother, a former handball player like yours (Mézuela Servier, ex-international), also presents, what does it feel like?
It’s nice that they come to see this kind of match. It’s cool. And I’m happy with us. We still have work to do but with this kind of character, guys on the pitch, I don’t see anyone above us. In all humility, I say, we have a very strong team. A lot of people fear us when we play like that. »