“Although guaranteed to be in the quarter-finals of the Champions League, before this 14th and last day of the group stage, PSG wanted to win against Veszprem (37-35). Was it important?

Of course, to show that our den is complicated to take. Show that we are a team that is growing every day, with every training session, every match. Let’s get stronger. We show that despite the gap that Veszprem put us from the start (4-10, 10e), we never give up. We were rigorous in the second half, we gave everything, that’s what makes us strong today. So, we are perhaps less aesthetic than other years, but there is a real strength of character. That’s what makes us win tonight.