Elon Musk pays him the blue check on Twitter-breaking latest news

The blue check on LeBron James’ Twitter account saves, despite the Los Angeles Lakers champion having decided not to pay the necessary monthly subscription. Elon Musk found the solution

And

l Papa a Oprah Winfrey

e Kim Kardashian. Da Katy Perry, Bill Gates e Halle Berry a Cristiano Ronaldo e Beyonc. From today there are many VIPs who, out of the blue, found themselves without a blue check on Twitter. After all, their choice, he would say Elon Musk. The tycoon put them at a crossroads: pay the $8 monthly subscription to keep the check or say goodbye. A diktat that many have not digested, deciding to boycott the initiative of the current owner of the social network.

Even LeBron James was clear



: Well, I guess my tick will disappear soon because, if you know me well, you know I won’t pay the rate, the Lakers champion’s late March tweet, known in the United States and not only for his stinginess. But, despite this, the blue check of the best scorer in NBA history is still clearly visible.

The subscription is paid by Elon Musk As revealed by a report by The Verge — US website for news, stories, guides, product reviews, and podcasts — It was Elon Musk himself who paid for the subscription on behalf of Lebron. In recent days, a Twitter employee sent him an email with unequivocal content: We will extend a free subscription on behalf of Elon Musk. The latter, on Thursday evening, then confirmed with a tweet: Yes, I’m paying for some myself. In short, only one of James will continue to remain, without the dangers of fake accounts. Protagonist in the playoffs against the Memphis

Grizzlies (the series currently at 1-1), in the last game was provoked by Dillon Brooks , who called him an old man. In race 3 and in race 4, both in Los Angeles, we can expect a decent show. See also Conference League, results and goals of the round of 16 first legs

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

