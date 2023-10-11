EM qualification: Griss for EM tickets is entering a hot phase

Group A: The previously flawless Scots (15 points) are still one success away from taking part in the European Championship. Former world champion Spain (9) would certainly be there with two wins in October. Norway with Erling Haaland is threatened – if at all – with going through the Nations League.

Group B: The French (15) can book their ticket early with a win in the hit game against the Netherlands on Friday. For Oranje (9), it’s about not falling behind the Greeks, who are currently tied on points (one game more). Ireland (3) is basically out of the running.

Group C: For England (13), it should only be a matter of when they successfully qualify. Defending champions Italy, Ukraine and North Macedonia (7 each) are fighting for second place. Italy have a game less but are under pressure at Wembley Stadium (October 17).

IMAGO/Nicolo Campo Defending champion Italy is challenged in Group C

Group D: Croatia and Turkey, hosts of the 2032 European Championship in nine years, are in the best positions (10 each) before their direct duel in Osijek. Armenia and Wales (7 each) are lurking behind them.

more on the subject

UEFA Euro 2024 qualification

Group E: Things will be very tight for Robert Lewandowski and his Poles (6). Wins on the Faroe Islands and against Moldova (8) are mandatory. Albania (10) and the Czech Republic (8) surprisingly have the best chances for the European Championship.

Group F: Belgium and Austria (13 each) are virtually through, and mathematically the winner on Friday in Vienna is also the winner. The Swedes (6), who are also poorly placed in the Nations League, are in danger of missing the European Championship.

Group G: Hungary and Serbia (10 each) lead the group and have the best European Championship cards. Montenegro (8) must survive in Belgrade on October 17th to maintain their own chance.

IMAGO/Fotostyk World-class striker Lewandowski threatens to miss qualification with Poland

Group H: With Slovenia (13), Denmark (13), Finland (12) and Kazakhstan (12), there are four candidates here. The Danes have already made mistakes several times, but are favored as European Championship semi-finalists in 2021. The decision is unlikely to come until November.

Group I: Switzerland (14), Romania (12) and Israel (11) are playing for two direct European Championship places. The Swiss still have to play away from both rivals, but this week’s duel in Israel is canceled. After the major attack by the Islamist Hamas, UEFA canceled all planned international matches at European level in Israel.

Group J: Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo (18) are almost through and should qualify as early as October. Behind them, Slovakia (13) has clear advantages over outsiders Luxembourg (10). Iceland and Bosnia-Herzegovina (6 each) have been disappointing so far.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

