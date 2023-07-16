latest update causes battery life issues and black screen

Fitbit, a leading manufacturer of wearable fitness tracking devices, recently released a new software update for its popular fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 5. The update, dubbed version 194.61, was intended to improve several device features, including language support, optimization of watch faces and integration of all training modes in the dedicated app. However, it has apparently caused some unexpected problems for some users.

According to several reports appeared on a discussion forumMany Fitbit Charge 5 owners have encountered difficulties after installing the latest version of the software. The main problem concerns the battery life, which seems to be significantly shorter than expected. While the device should be able to last several days on a single charge, many users have noticed that the battery drains completely in just a day or even less. This situation has caused considerable inconvenience for those who use the Fitbit Charge 5 to track their daily activities.

But that is not all. Some users have reported an even more serious problem: the occurrence of a black screen. After installing the update, some devices have become completely unusable, with the screen showing no sign of life. This issue prevents users from accessing tracker features and viewing data recorded during physical activities.

What makes the situation even more frustrating is the lack of an adequate response from Fitbit. Despite numerous problem reports, the company appears to have failed to address the issue in a timely and effective manner. Some users have sought assistance from Fitbit’s technical support, but the solutions offered have been disappointing. In many cases, only a 35% discount on the purchase of a new device has been offered, as long as the tracker is still covered by the one-year warranty. This solution has not been welcomed by users, who believe that Fitbit should provide a free solution for the problem caused by their own update.

Meanwhile, Fitbit hasn’t been the only one staying silent. Neither the company nor Google, which acquired Fitbit in 2021, have yet to officially comment on the matter. This has led to further frustrations among users, who feel let down by the lack of communication and a clear response from the company.

In the meantime, if you haven’t installed the update yet, it might be advisable to turn off the automatic update option to avoid the risk of encountering these problems. We are awaiting an official response from Fitbit and hope that a timely solution will be found to resolve these issues.

