Usa, shooting in Georgia: 4 dead. Killer on the run, the police: "he is armed and dangerous"

Usa, shooting in Georgia: 4 dead. Killer on the run, the police: “he is armed and dangerous”

At least 4 people have died in a shooting in Hampton, Georgia, south of the United States. The killer is on the run and the police have warned the local population to avoid the entire area around the town south of Atlanta. The man, the police specify, is “armed and dangerous”. Police said he also offered a $10,000 reward for any information leading to his arrest. The victims are three men and a woman, adults. The killer’s name is Andre Longmore and he’s 40 years old. The motive for the shooting is still unclear.

