«We believe they have been kidnapped»- Corriere TV

(LaPresse) “We think that our parents were kidnapped and not killed. First of all because to date, unlike the relatives of other families who lived in the kibbutz, we have not received any news relating to their death, and secondly because we we are confronted with other people on the kibbutz who told us that the house was empty and had been burned, so we tend to think that they were kidnapped.” This was stated in an interview with the Associated Press by Nadav Kipnis, son of Eviatar Moshe Kipnis and Liliach Lea Havron, the two Italian-Israeli spouses aged 65 and 60 who are missing after the attack carried out on Saturday morning by Hamas on their home in kibbutz of Be’eri, in southern Israel, near the border with the Gaza Strip. (LaPresse)

October 11, 2023 – Updated October 11, 2023, 9:23 pm

