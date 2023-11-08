Embarrassment and Lack of Training: The Case of China’s Women’s Football Team

Chinese Football Association is less than 91,300. This number includes not only the women’s Super League, first and second divisions, but also all levels of amateur women’s football competitions. Compared with the number of female football players in China, the country’s population and the number of grassroots football fans indicate that there is still a lot of room for development in women’s football in China.

From youth training, club operation, professional leagues to campus football, the sustainable and systematic development of Chinese women’s football has a long way to go. On the one hand, we can’t just focus on the elite level. On the other hand, the low level of domestic women’s football development at the grass-roots level has become a sign that some Chinese women’s football athletes who are employed by some large companies and participating in the amateur league are the backbone of the national team.”There are actually not many talents that can be used by the Chinese women’s football team.” A domestic women’s football coach said frankly in an interview with reporters, “In terms of training reserve talents, the Chinese women’s football team lacks players with a system and characteristics like the Japanese women’s football team. It is urgent to plan and build the more scientific women’s football youth training system at the domestic grassroots level.”Looking back at the performance of Chinese women’s football in the Olympic preliminaries this time, China‘s sports industry faces not only the sadness of being eliminated by the team, but also the doubt of being encouraged and supported by such a large country. Why are there so few new players with outstanding characteristics qualified to join the national team? What are the fundamental problems of this phenomenon in China? What is the place to improve? These questions will become the focus of attention of sports enthusiasts, coaches, athletes and related authorities in Chinese football.