Siemens Global Executive Vice President Discusses the Importance of the China International Import Expo in Exclusive Interview

Siemens Global Executive Vice President, Xiao Song, recently discussed the importance of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a platform for multinational companies to showcase their products and innovations, and to facilitate international cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, Xiao Song emphasized the significance of the CIIE as a platform for sharing market opportunities and promoting industrial integration. He described Siemens’ participation in the CIIE over the past five years as akin to “sowing seeds,” with their exhibits, services, and solutions taking root in various industries across China.

Siemens, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Germany, has been actively participating in the CIIE for the past six years. At previous expos, the company showcased products such as carbon footprint trusted actuarial and traceability solutions, as well as open digital business platforms. Additionally, Siemens has utilized the CIIE as an opportunity to expand cooperation with Chinese companies.

At this year’s CIIE, Siemens unveiled intelligent solutions for vertical agriculture, disordered sorting robots driven by artificial intelligence technology, and smart energy and carbon management platforms. Xiao Song expressed Siemens’ commitment to sharing innovative technologies and successful practices in digitalization and low-carbonization with the Chinese market, with the goal of establishing a mutually beneficial ecosystem with partners.

Highlighting the importance of China‘s robust industrial system, extensive infrastructure, and vast market potential, Xiao Song emphasized Siemens’ commitment to contributing to practical industrial cooperation between China and Germany, China and Europe, and even the world. He stressed that an open and cooperative approach is essential for driving the global economy forward and promoting economic recovery and prosperity.

Xiao Song also acknowledged China‘s commitment to expanding market opening and promoting open and free trade through the CIIE, noting that this has further strengthened Siemens’ confidence in continuing to explore and invest in the Chinese market.

Overall, Siemens’ participation in the CIIE exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering international cooperation, sharing technological innovations, and contributing to the mutual growth and prosperity of global markets.

