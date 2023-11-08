Home » Siemens Global Executive Vice President Discusses the Importance of the China International Import Expo in Exclusive Interview
Business

Siemens Global Executive Vice President Discusses the Importance of the China International Import Expo in Exclusive Interview

by admin

Siemens Global Executive Vice President, Xiao Song, recently discussed the importance of the China International Import Expo (CIIE) as a platform for multinational companies to showcase their products and innovations, and to facilitate international cooperation.

In an exclusive interview with Xinhua News Agency, Xiao Song emphasized the significance of the CIIE as a platform for sharing market opportunities and promoting industrial integration. He described Siemens’ participation in the CIIE over the past five years as akin to “sowing seeds,” with their exhibits, services, and solutions taking root in various industries across China.

Siemens, a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Germany, has been actively participating in the CIIE for the past six years. At previous expos, the company showcased products such as carbon footprint trusted actuarial and traceability solutions, as well as open digital business platforms. Additionally, Siemens has utilized the CIIE as an opportunity to expand cooperation with Chinese companies.

At this year’s CIIE, Siemens unveiled intelligent solutions for vertical agriculture, disordered sorting robots driven by artificial intelligence technology, and smart energy and carbon management platforms. Xiao Song expressed Siemens’ commitment to sharing innovative technologies and successful practices in digitalization and low-carbonization with the Chinese market, with the goal of establishing a mutually beneficial ecosystem with partners.

Highlighting the importance of China‘s robust industrial system, extensive infrastructure, and vast market potential, Xiao Song emphasized Siemens’ commitment to contributing to practical industrial cooperation between China and Germany, China and Europe, and even the world. He stressed that an open and cooperative approach is essential for driving the global economy forward and promoting economic recovery and prosperity.

See also  M&A on Wall Street: Broadcom buys VMware for $ 61 billion

Xiao Song also acknowledged China‘s commitment to expanding market opening and promoting open and free trade through the CIIE, noting that this has further strengthened Siemens’ confidence in continuing to explore and invest in the Chinese market.

Overall, Siemens’ participation in the CIIE exemplifies the company’s dedication to fostering international cooperation, sharing technological innovations, and contributing to the mutual growth and prosperity of global markets.

You may also like

UBS study – Inflation will continue to eat...

Amazon Black Friday and Cyber Monday Deals: What...

Deposito X Savings Account of Banca AideXa: Interest

write a title for this article Original title:...

(Short)PodcastHeating ActWhat would be the alternative? – Economic...

Record High: Dollar Hits 258 Pesos in Cuban...

Credit Agricole, net profit jumps to 6.5 billion...

Pan Gongsheng Discusses Hot Economic and Financial Issues...

Olaf Scholz sees “excellent growth prospects” for Siemens...

Ecopetrol’s Third Quarter Results: Profits Plunge 46.5%

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy