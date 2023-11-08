Home » Highlights of the Sixth China International Import Expo National Exhibition: A Look at Honduras’ Participation
The Sixth China International Import Expo National Exhibition was fully resumed offline, bringing together 69 countries and 3 international organizations from five continents. The event also featured Honduras, Kazakhstan, Serbia, South Africa, and Vietnam as the guest countries for this year. One of the highlights of the National Show was the participation of Honduras, which made a significant impact on visitors and exhibitors.

At the Honduran booth, visitors engaged in deep conversations with Honduran Minister of Tourism, Yadira Gomez Chavarria, who expressed eagerness in introducing the specialties of Honduras to Chinese consumers. Chavarria highlighted the country’s coffee, tobacco, seafood, and other high-quality products. She expressed satisfaction with the positive atmosphere at the CIIE and commended the friendliness of the Chinese government.

As a first-time exhibitor and guest country of the CIIE, Honduras showcased its rich tourism resources, including archaeological discoveries, natural scenery, and high-quality products such as tobacco, coffee, cocoa, fruits, and seafood. Chavarria emphasized Honduras’ prominence as a coffee producer and also highlighted the country’s tourism resources, including the Mayan civilization and the coral reef.

Chavarria emphasized the importance of participating in offline exhibitions like the CIIE, stating, “It’s for the market” and expressing confidence in the potential for trade between Honduras and China. The article highlighted the increasing trade volume between China and Honduras, with a focus on agricultural products gaining access to the Chinese market.

Chavarria also underscored the importance of building a strong bilateral relationship with China and expressed admiration for China‘s prosperity, education system, and complete medical services. She emphasized Honduras’ desire to establish a good relationship with the Chinese government and people.

The article concludes with a disclaimer, stating that the content is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. It also encourages readers to follow the official APP of “Securities Times” or the official WeChat account to stay updated on stock market trends and policy information.

Overall, the news article showcases the enthusiasm of Honduras in participating in the CIIE and the potential for strengthened trade and diplomatic relations between Honduras and China.

