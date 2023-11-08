«Il Tempo della Salute» is underway, four days dedicated to health and well-being – breaking latest news

by Luigi Ripamonti

The fifth edition of Il Tempo della Salute starts today in Milan and will last until Sunday. Over 30 meetings with dozens of top-level experts: there will be the (free) possibility to undergo medical tests and take courses

Today at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan, Il Tempo della Salute, the event organized by Corriere della Sera dedicated to health in all its forms, kicks off and will last until Sunday. We will talk with dozens of top-level experts about new therapies and research prospects for the main pathologies, prevention, well-being, psychology, new technologies applied to medicine, the evolution of the relationship between doctor and patient but also about the one between parents and children (GO TO THE FULL PROGRAM). We will then discuss the environment, whose health is reflected in ours, as will be explained in an exhibition curated by UNESCO, dedicated to everyone but in particular to children, who will be able to experience first-hand the effects of climate change. In total only 35 meetings are planned, with dozens of doctors and scientists but also with the participation of personalities from the world of entertainment, sport, the cultural scene and journalism.

All meetings will be free to enter and will also be streamed on breaking latest news. Those who want to intervene in person will also have the opportunity to take care of their health directly (and free of charge) because various opportunities will be made available to monitor it, thanks to the collaboration of scientific societies, associations and sponsors of the event: thanks to Anmco (National Association of Doctors hospital cardiologists) it will be possible to undergo an electrocardiogram and some blood tests, the San Donato Group will allow blood sugar control, the ophthalmologists of the Lions of Milan will measure the eye pressure and for those who want to donate blood, in the Avis station present, there are The usual screening tests will be carried out to verify suitability for donation.

Wellbeing will also be concretely on stage with numerous courses organized by McFit (yoga, pilates, posture, core training) and Studio Personally (breathing and twists). This year too, the usual appointments will be renewed with cardiopulmonary resuscitation lessons organized by the Italian Resuscitation Council and the always popular vegetable cutting course by nutritionist Stefano Erzegovesi. Finally, an absolute novelty, at Il Tempo della Salute a veterinarian, thanks to the support of Boehringer Ingelheim, will teach us how to recognize parasites that are annoying for our animal friends, but which can also represent a problem for us if transmitted. Information and booking instructions can be found on www.breaking latest news/salute/tempo-della-salute. All in the spirit of the key word chosen for this year’s edition of Il Tempo della Salute, that of understanding.

10AM – GENOMIC TESTS FOR TUMORS

What are genomic cancer tests? Who can they serve? And when? With Nicola Normanno, director of the Translational Research Department, National Cancer Institute Irccs – Pascale Foundation of Naples, and Carmine Pinto, director of Medical Oncology of the Comprehensive cancer center Ausl-Irccs of Reggio Emilia.

11AM – THE METAVERSE AND THE ART OF MAIEUTICS

Can an avatar help us better understand who we are and understand others? With Salvatore Aglioti, coordinator of the Neuroscience and society research line at the Center for Life Nano- & Neuro-Science of the Italian Institute of Technology in Rome (Clns-Iit) and of the Social Neuroscience laboratory, Sapienza and Fondazione Santa Lucia.

12 PM – AN INTELLIGENT HOME FOR DISABLED PEOPLE

The NemoLab home automation project, with Alberto Arenghi, professor of Technical Architecture, University of Brescia, Alberto Fontana, president of NeMO Clinical Centers, Emanuele Frontoni, scientific director of Nemo Lab and professor of Computer science, University of Macerata, and Stefano Regondi, director general NeMO and NeMOLAB Clinical Centers.

1PM – HEALTH IN THE MIRROR: THIS IS ALSO TREATED

Ten years of an initiative to help those affected by cancer heal inside and out. With Valentina Di Mattei, clinical psychologist at San Raffaele Hospital, Milan, Silvia Schiantarelli, councilor of the Municipality of Vignate (Milan), Giorgia Palmas, television presenter, Filippo Magnini, world swimming champion.

2 PM – PALLIATIVE CARE AND TAB ON FINISHMENT

How much is known about palliative care? And how much does it have to do with tabs on our finitude? We will talk about it, also in light of recent news cases, together with Giada Lonati, socio-health director of Vidas, and Carlo Casalone, Scientific Section of the Pontifical Academy for Life, Vatican City.

3 PM – LET’S VACCINATE THE WORLD AGAINST HIV

Even if there is no vaccine yet, it is now possible to drastically reduce the circulation of the virus. With Andrea Gori, professor of infectious diseases, University of Milan, Sergio Lo Caputo, president of Simit Puglia, and Paolo Meli, HIV/AIDS coordinator of the Emmaus association, Bergamo.

4 PM – DIABETIC RETINOPATHY: LET’S KEEP IT UNDER CONTROL

A silent complication of diabetes, which must be diagnosed promptly. With Francesco Bandello, director of Ophthalmology at San Raffaele Hospital in Milan and president of the Retina Patients Association, and Stela Vujosevic, head of the Retina Service at San Giuseppe Hospital in Milan.

5 PM – PROTECT THE FRAGILE FROM VIRAL INFECTIONS

Who are the so-called fragile people and how can we protect them from viral infections? With Paolo Bonanni, full professor of Hygiene, University of Florence, Massimiliano Crapis, Western Friuli Health Company – ASFO POS Maria degli Angeli – Pordenone, and Stefano Vella, adjunct professor of Global Health, Catholic University, Rome.

6 PM – A SERIOUS BUT MUCH TO LAUGH VISIT

When the comedian and author Saverio Raimondo goes to the doctor the result is a show full of self-irony but also the opportunity to convey useful and serious information in a fun way. With Saverio Raimondo, comedian, author and writer, and Chiara Notaristefano, gastroenterologist at Desio Hospital (MB).

In streaming su breaking latest news

All meetings, courses and medical exams of Il Tempo della Salute will take place at the Museum of Science and Technology in Milan (entrance from via Olona 6, Sant’Ambrogio metro stop, green line). The event will take place in person but it will also be possible to follow it in live streaming on breaking latest news and on the social channels of Corriere della Sera. Furthermore, all meetings will be visible on demand even after the live broadcast on the iltempodellasalute.it website, where the complete program can also be consulted. Free entry: reservations are required (all information on the site) only to carry out some clinical tests and to participate in the academies, i.e. wellness courses, vegetable preparation, cardiopulmonary resuscitation and also to follow the guided tour with groups at the Ocean&Climate Village exhibition, organized by UNESCO.

