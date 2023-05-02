Embiid received platelet-rich plasma treatment and was determined to miss the semifinals G1_Training_Playoffs_Woj

Original title: Embiid received platelet-rich plasma treatment and was determined to miss the semifinals G1

Beijing time on May 2, according to a report from Ming Kee Shams, well-informed sources revealed that 76ers star Joel Embiid received platelet-rich plasma treatment as part of his recovery process.

G1 in the Eastern Conference semifinals will start today, and the “Great Emperor” is determined to be absent, which will have a greater impact on the 76ers. It is worth mentioning that Embiid showed up and participated in the shooting training this morning.

Why Receive Platelet Rich Plasma Therapy? It is reported that this is an injection therapy that can accelerate wound healing, promote anti-inflammatory effects, and has a certain pain-relieving effect.

Mingji Woj followed up and reported that the tip he got was that, optimistically, Embiid could return in G2 of the series.

“I’ve been told that Embiid took part in the shootaround and then he was alone for a while,” Woj said. “Now he’s moving better and he’s making progress. So it’s optimistic that Embiid can come back in Game 2.”

Embiid suffered a sprained lateral collateral ligament in the first round of the playoffs. For this reason, he missed the series G4. So far this year’s playoffs, Embiid has averaged 20.0 points, 11.3 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game.

The 76ers swept the Nets 4-0 in the first round of the playoffs. In the Eastern Conference semifinals, the 76ers’ opponent is the Celtics. (jim)Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: