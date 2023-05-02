May Day: CGIL, CISL and UIL parade in Potenza – Economy

“Founded on work”: national demonstration of CGIL, CISL and UIL for May 1st which this year is held in Potenza, dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Constitution. Accompanied by the slogan that starts right from the first article: “Italy is a democratic republic, founded on work”. The unions thus pay homage to the Constitutional Charter, re-launching the relevance of its principles and values. “In the Constitution – underline CGIL, CISL and UIL – work is recognized as the first fundamental principle of the Italian Republic, a personal right and a social duty that must be guaranteed and valued”.

‘Founded on work’: demonstration by CGIL, CISL UIL in Potenza

The city of Potenza therefore hosts the traditional demonstration of the three confederations, scheduled to start at 10 in Piazza Mario Pagano. On the stage, after the interventions of the workers and a pensioner, the three general secretaries will take the floor, in order: Pierpaolo Bombardieri, Luigi Sbarra and Maurizio Landini.

“We are here to remind you that article one of the Constitution says that ‘Italy is a democratic republic founded on work’. Work that must be stable and dignified. We need to overcome precariousness, guarantee security, give decent wages and respond to young people. A decree is not enough to resolve these major issues. The rest is metaverse”. So the general secretary of Uil, Pierpaolo Bombardieri, from the May Day square in Potenza. “The answers are wrong, there is too much precariousness and little security”, he adds, underlining that the new wedge cut is “positive, but it is temporary”.

Potenza was chosen, explain the trade unions, “as a city that symbolizes the difficult situation in the south, but also as a place from which to start a new season of relaunch and growth in the south”. After the demonstration, in the afternoon in Rome the traditional big concert will be held in Piazza San Giovanni, promoted by the trade unions: nine hours of live music and about fifty artists.

“The government is patching up, but a strategy is needed. We cannot go ahead with propaganda blows. Today is the time to forcefully relaunch the mobilization. The reasons are all there and remain. We need to change the economic and social policies that they are wrong”. Thus the general secretary of the CGIL, Maurizio Landini, from the square on May Day. The decree on work “widens precariousness, liberalizes fixed-term contracts and increases vouchers, raises cash on income. It’s not what our country needs and it’s not the method to deal with it”, he adds. On the wedge it goes “in the requested direction but it’s a one off”. “Out of 365 days of the year, was the government supposed to convene the Council of Ministers today? Today is Labor Day, it’s not the government day. I claim the value of this day. The government must think about work every day of the year, not just May Day.”

“We need to start again from the centrality of work. The thread of dialogue with the government has fallen off in recent weeks, with too many measures approved without involving the social partners. That thread must be taken up and strengthened. Made stable and reliable”: thus the secretary general of the CISL, Luigi Barrafrom the May Day demonstration. “May the quality and stability of work be the constant worry of the institutions, as the head of state said”, he adds.