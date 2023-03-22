Emmanuel Adebayor is part of this contingent of players to have played for a club and its enemy. In this case, after playing for Arsenal, the Togolese joined Tottenham, on loan from Manchester City, during the 2011-2012 season. The conclusive transaction, the former Messin agrees for three additional seasons with the Spurs, until 2015. His goal counter stands at 42 achievements in 113 matches, even if his career has been marred by a away from the professional team, when the club was coached by André Villas-Boas.