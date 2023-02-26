Eight consecutive victories and +18 over Inter. Best offense, best defense and a number of other statistics that certify the extraordinary season of Napoli. The artificer is his trainer, Luciano Spalletti, whose analysis after the match however started from the red light suffered by Mario Rui. “Having those things happen there is a symptom of lack of maturity, but in football they sometimes fit in – explained the coach -. The essential thing is that the others get together and want to show they can make up for it, they’ve had a very important reaction. In the second half especially the midfielders played a tough game, for those who want to bring the victory home.The quality of the team in possession is exalted, but when the midfielders go over the line the opponents restart Lobotka you can never skip it. It becomes very difficult to steal the ground from him, he goes on everyone, even the biggest and tallest ones. He has this cubic physique that manages to keep up even with superior opponents. When I was at Inter we tried to sign him, but we didn’t succeed due to its cost: Inter had financial fair play and couldn’t make purchases, the fact that someone smart like Giuntoli saw it means that it’s not just the intuition of a person , but he was watched by the best managers”. The men on the bench also make the difference: “They entered very well – he added -. Elmas came on with a speed, intensity and willingness that allowed us not to suffer this numerical inferiority, with this forward pressure, this recovery as a midfielder so as not to let Empoli climb too much. The risk today was being below their level of fighting, against Empoli it becomes difficult because for them the games finish in the 100th minute, they always come at you at the same pace. Being the same Naples and putting in the same willingness to run and sacrifice meant that a game came out where Zanetti’s team had to surrender. It was an impressive show of strength, we have to give super compliments to the boys because they made a lot of stuff. They know we have a very important opportunity, that it shouldn’t be for them either, but for the fans and their people. They’ll give it their all, I’m sure of that, I’ve seen things this season that bode well for the future as well. Although better the egg today than the chicken tomorrow“.