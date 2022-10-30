Home Sports Empoli, Zanetti: “The team gave everything. These defeats must not make us lose confidence “
Empoli, Zanetti: "The team gave everything. These defeats must not make us lose confidence "

Empoli, Zanetti: “The team gave everything. These defeats must not make us lose confidence “

Empoli ko with Atalanta.

Empoli surrenders to Atalanta. 0-2 and result, net of a goal canceled for offside per game already widely compromised, never really in question. The guests imposed themselves by scoring a goal in time that did badly to Zanetti’s team, unable to channel the game when it went off the rails. The technician analyzes the challenge to the microphones of Sky Sport.

DIFFICILE

Little Empoli in the field. Zanetti had asked for a team reaction after the knockout with Juventus but Empoli was unable to play the game they had set for themselves and raised the center of gravity and pressure perhaps too late, with the challenge already compromised. The period of difficulty is evident. “The boys gave everything against a strong team with important individualities, we were in the game without losing our dignity after a very bad defeat with Juventus. We were in difficulty, some situations did not help us even physically. Parisi absolutely had to rest, Haas had a problem, we need to recover, but from the point of view of the spirit I have little to blame the boys. “

FUTURE

Three more games before the break: two, Sassuolo and Cremonese, both at Castellani, seem within the reach of the Tuscans who still have to shore up the standings before the stop. “The difficulty in facing the big players in the league is not only ours, obviously there is a difference when the little ones face teams of a certain level. Against Milan and Rome we lost but playing almost equal. With Atalanta and above all against Juventus we could have given something more but I have already seen a slight improvement compared to Turin. To score points against the big names you need an extraordinary performance and also a bit of luck. The important thing, when this type of defeat comes, is not to lose faith in the path accomplished so far which is still positive. The championship is long and difficult, direct clashes are decisive, in A all matches are difficult but some are less accessible than others. “

