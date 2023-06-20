Home » End of TK27. Kučera has apparently decided to move on to a music career, Teplice are already looking for a replacement
End of TK27. Kučera has apparently decided to move on to a music career, Teplice are already looking for a replacement

End of TK27. Kučera has apparently decided to move on to a music career, Teplice are already looking for a replacement

A native of Vysočina Jihlava has been balancing the life of a professional athlete and rapper in recent years. But be careful, he devoted himself fully to both professions, and it certainly cannot be said that either his performances on the field or those on the podium would suffer. In any case, the player’s contract in Teplice came to an end after the last season and it seems that its extension is not on the agenda, although the club management hoped otherwise. “We are interested in extending the contract, but it depends on him how he decides. It’s difficult to combine a musical career with football, but he’s a great professional, he definitely doesn’t play football,” Teplice director Rudolf Řepka declared at the turn of May and June.

Kučera himself, known in the rap world under the pseudonym TK27, uttered a prophecy a year ago in his story for the Bez Frází server, which is therefore about to be fulfilled. “Perhaps the time is really approaching when I will be able to say that I am more of a rapper than a footballer,” he thought at the time. Although neither the club nor the player has yet made a definitive statement, coach Zdenko Frťala’s words are more than telling. Kuča left because he decided to devote himself to music, which we understand, we will also want to bring in one central player,” said the 52-year-old coach in today’s interview on the club’s website.

Kučera has had an individually successful season both on the green lawn and on concert stages. In the Teplice jersey, he was one of the mainstays, played in 28 league matches, in which he scored three times and was one of the key men in the spring road to salvation. With group 58G, he was even better. In April, the Jihlava trio won two Anděl awards, specifically for the best rap record and the Fan Award, which goes to the band, the most popular among the general public.

And given that, in addition to the football season, the festival season is also starting right now, a change in priorities is a relatively expected choice. Until the end of August alone, 58G will perform at seven venues in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, which is very difficult to combine with preparation and first league matches. According to information from iSport.cz, Kučera should have informed the management of Sklar that he could return to the team only at the end of the holidays. However, the above-mentioned statement of coach Frťala clearly shows that the return of TK27 to the league lawns is no longer expected…

