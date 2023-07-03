England after beating Portugal in the U21 European Championship semifinals

England have reached the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship. The co-favourites beat Portugal 1-0 (1-0) in the quarter-finals on Sunday in Kutaisi, Georgia, and made it into the semi-finals of a U21 European Championship for the first time since 2017.

Anthony Gordon scored the decisive goal in the 34th minute. England meet Israel in the semifinals on Wednesday. After four tournament games, the Brits are now holding the same number of wins and 7-0 goals.

In the last quarter-final game in Romania’s Cluj-Napoca, Ukraine made it through to the semi-finals with a 3-1 win over France. The French took the lead after 20 minutes, but the East Europeans turned the game around until half-time before captain Artem Bondarenko scored his team’s third goal in the finish. The Ukrainians will now face Spain in the game to qualify for the final.

