Threats with knife and shouts ‘Allah Akhbar’, stopped in Padua – Veneto

Pakistani against agents near the Twin Towers monument

A 34-year-old Pakistani citizen was arrested by police officers in Padua after he threatened some passers-by with a knife near the monument to the Twin Towers in New York, shouting ‘Allah Akhbar’.
The incident took place yesterday evening. The agents, who arrived at the scene after a call to 113, collected the testimonies of two passersby, who reported being threatened with a knife. Immediately afterwards, the man was reported near the Piovego river, immersed in water. At the sight of the policemen he ran away, and took a glass bottle from the ground, broke it and used it to threaten them.
Finally, the man was blocked and accompanied to the hospital, where he is still hospitalized for health checks. The magistrate on duty ordered him to be arrested for threatening a public official, and two knives found in his possession were seized. Investigations are underway on his position on the national territory.
