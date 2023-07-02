England and Ukraine are heading to the semi-finals of the Under-21 European Championship

England’s footballers advanced to the semi-finals of the European Under-21 Championship for the first time in six years. They defeated Portugal 1:0 in the quarter-finals in Kutaisi, Georgia. Anthony Gordon’s goal from the 34th minute decided the win for England. The last semi-finalist is Ukraine, who surprisingly knocked out favorites France and will play for the final after a 3-1 victory.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

