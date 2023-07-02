Josko Guardiol in Manchester City | Sports

Josko Guardiol should become the new player of Manchester City.

Source: Profimedia/Jan Woitas/dpa

Croatian footballer Joško Guardiol will become the most expensive defender in the history of football in the coming days – and also one of the most expensive footballers of all time. Manchester City is stuck to bring him and it seems that the sporting director of Leipzig, Max Ebert, has confirmed through the ranks that the deal is nearing completion, as he has clearly explained how much money he expects from the “citizen”.

“Guardiola’s desire is to join Manchester City. It is true that we are in negotiations with them, and the sum involved is 100,000,000 euros plus bonuses. Josko Guardiol will end up in Pep’s hands.”said Eberl and thus practically confirmed one of the biggest jobs of this summer, since Manchester City will get reinforcements after a dominant season in England and the Champions League, which will only improve their game.

From this transfer, Dinamo Zagreb should receive as much as 20 million euros, which will make the 19 they received in July 2021 – a dizzying 39 from the transfer of the young stopper, i.e. the left back. In the current part of his career, he has only 155 games behind him in all competitions, but he has shown that he is one of the best in his position in Europe.

It is therefore no surprise why Pep Guardiola wanted to bring his “almost last name” from Croatia, as he knows very well that the competition will be ready to attack him, that’s why he ordered his club to hurry.

