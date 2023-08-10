Home » England’s James is suspended for two games
England can only fall back on Lauren James at the World Cup in Australia and New Zealand at the earliest if they are promoted to the final. The 21-year-old striker was suspended for two games after being sent off in the round of 16 against Nigeria, the World Football Association (FIFA) announced on Thursday.

James stepped on Michelle Alozie, who was lying on the ground, in England’s 4-2 penalty shoot-out victory just before the end of regulation time and was sent off. Despite a late apology, the Chelsea FC player will miss the European champions in the quarter-finals on Saturday (12.30 p.m. CEST, live on ORF1) against Colombia and, if she advances, also in the semi-finals.

If England are eliminated, the attacker will have to sit out the next international match. James had received support from her national team after her misstep. Her action was “not at all typical of her,” tweeted the “Lionesses.” They will support James and fully respect FIFA’s disciplinary process.

