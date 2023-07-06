Enrique follows Galtier at Paris SG

Luis Enrique is the new coach at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). The 53-year-old Spaniard was unveiled on Wednesday as the successor to Christophe Galtier, who has to leave the club after a year. Enrique previously coached FC Barcelona and the Spanish national team, for which he was a player himself. Since the split after the Spaniards lost the World Cup in Qatar, he has been without a job.

APA/AFP/Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt

His job in Paris is to internalize the club’s new philosophy without jeopardizing its sporting success. Instead of world stars of advanced age, younger talents should increasingly shape the face of the team. It is unclear whether Neymar or Kylian Mbappe will leave the team after Messi and Sergio Ramos.

Enrique signed a contract with PSG that runs until the summer of 2025. “I have no doubt that we will have a great team,” he said, adding: “We have to win titles. Having a common goal.”

You don’t get a Mbappe for free

As PSG President Nasser Al-Chelaifi also emphasized at the press conference on Wednesday, Mbappe will not be allowed to go on a free transfer next year. France’s star player announced last month that he did not want to extend the contract, which expired in 2024.

In 2017, Mbappe moved from Monaco to the capital for a total of 180 million euros. “My position is clear: if Kylian wants to stay, he can stay. But he has to sign a new contract,” emphasized Chelaifi. In any case, you don’t want to let the best player in the world go for free. “That is very clear.”