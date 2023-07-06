Mayor Ravenna, from just 2.5 billion in 3 years – breaking latest news

(ANSA) – BOLOGNA, JULY 05 – The resources foreseen in the decree which will appoint General Figliuolo as commissioner for reconstruction “appear to be around two and a half billion distributed over three years”. The mayor of Ravenna Michele de Pascale says it: “This figure – he continues – is unfortunately very far from the real needs in the three-year period that the Emilia-R. region has estimated at around 9 billion, in order to guarantee all compensation and reconstruction. For example, around one and a half billion would have been allocated for the 2023/2024 expenses, a sum unable to cover the one billion eight hundred million of emergency sums and 500 million of initial compensation to companies” “In these hours – explains de Pascale – we are still studying the text of the new decree, but from a first reading it seems clear that the Government has finally decided, in addition to appointing the commissioner, also to allocate the first real resources useful for supporting compensation and reconstruction”. “With these premises – he adds – however, the Government must finally be recognized for having unblocked itself and having finally begun to allocate credible resources.



We have said several times that even if the total resources had not been available, it would still have been important to start allocating at least a part of them, and therefore we are pleased that in this case too, as happened with the appointment of the commissioner, about a month after we asked, the Government has finally, at least partially listened to us”.



“Compared to the sometimes absurd controversies of some parliamentarians and government officials, read in the last month, if for the future we worked more closely and with greater trust in those in the area, these decisions could be taken much sooner, avoiding clashes and controversies and of wasting precious time, useful instead to intervene quickly and efficiently in giving support to the communities and in securing the territories”. Next week, he concludes, “we will have a second meeting with General Figliuolo and it will be an opportunity to try to speed up compensation and public works as much as possible”. (HANDLE).



