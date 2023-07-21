Home » Environmental activists disrupt the British Open
Sports

Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

by admin
Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

The course of the British Open was disrupted this Friday by environmental activists. Accustomed to sporting events, the Just Stop Oil group dumped orange powder on the Liverpool green and called for a halt to hydrocarbon exploration in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the organization said three of its activists took part in the operation, which took place at hole number 17. “This is not a situation where we can just wait and hope that someone else will solve the problem for us. The stakes are too high,” said Noah Crane, one of the activists.

See also  Dancing with the Stars, Milly Carlucci apologizes and closes the Montesano case

You may also like

Title: “Chinese Super League Preview: Guoan Seeks Revenge...

Hungarian Grand Prix: Sergio Perez crashes on first...

A bold plan. The Kangaroos want a busy...

Real Madrid Bars Kylian Mbappé’s Name on Shirts...

Josko Gvardiol: RB Leipzig & Man City ‘very...

Manchester United Names Bruno Fernandes as New Captain,...

Smyth scores a hole-in-one at the British Open

Challenge Cup: Leigh Leopards need ‘another level’ to...

ONLINE: Another division. Philipsen’s group caught up with...

CP3 and the Warriors: a compelling scenario?

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy