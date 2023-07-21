Environmental activists disrupt the British Open

The course of the British Open was disrupted this Friday by environmental activists. Accustomed to sporting events, the Just Stop Oil group dumped orange powder on the Liverpool green and called for a halt to hydrocarbon exploration in the United Kingdom.

In a statement, the organization said three of its activists took part in the operation, which took place at hole number 17. “This is not a situation where we can just wait and hope that someone else will solve the problem for us. The stakes are too high,” said Noah Crane, one of the activists.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

