Heating industry criticizes lower maximum subsidy for heat pumps

From 2024, the maximum possible subsidy for the installation of heat pumps will be reduced. From 2024 it will only be 21,000 euros instead of the possible 24,000 euros today. In the opinion of the German heating industry, the government should increase the eligible amount, otherwise the total subsidy would even decrease compared to the current status.

“The German heating industry and the CDU have criticized the reduction in the possible maximum subsidy for the installation of climate-friendly heating planned by the federal government from 2024. “Today, the maximum subsidy amount for a heat pump is 24,000 euros, in comparison, the maximum subsidy under the new subsidy regime would be 21,000 euros at a subsidy rate of 70 percent,” said Markus Staudt, the general manager of the Federal Association of the German Heating Industry (BDH), the “Bild” (Thursday edition).

He called on the federal government to increase the eligible amount for the purchase of climate-friendly heating from 30,000 euros to at least 45,000 euros. “Otherwise, for investments of more than 37,500 euros for the purchase and installation of a new heating system, the heating law will lead to a reduction in the absolute funding amounts compared to the current regulation, even with a subsidy rate of 50 percent,” Staudt warned. Deputy CDU chairman Andreas Jung accused the federal government of making false promises. “For many, the traffic light plans would be more cuts than better funding,” Jung told the “Bild”. “Up to 70 percent subsidies are in the shop window, but even with small incomes in the middle of society there will often be no bonus at all.” Germany’s largest heating installer Thermondo called on owners to install climate-friendly heating in view of the falling subsidies from 2024. “Anyone who pays more than 33,000 euros to switch to the heat pump should do better this year,” said a company spokesman for “Bild”.

