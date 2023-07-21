Home » UNAL Mechatronics Engineering students developed a low-cost solar tracker
UNAL Mechatronics Engineering students developed a low-cost solar tracker

A group of Mechatronic Engineering students from the National University of Colombia (UNAL), La Paz campus, created an experimental solar tracker prototype to maximize the efficiency of solar panels at a lower cost than commercial models available on the market.

The device, designed on a normal scale, works as a power plant that allows the transformation of solar rays into usable electrical energy, making it ideal for small photovoltaic plants.

The system generates a movement in the modules of the solar panels according to the trajectory of the Sun during the day, thus seeking to optimize the angle for the arrival of the sun’s rays and generate more electricity.

The material used for the creation of the natural light transformer was acrylic and MDF, a very resistant wood used to complete finishes or work, and it is made up of two supports, as well as electrical components such as servomotors and photoresistor.

“Our project seeks to recreate a dual-axis light tracker system for photovoltaic cells in order to achieve the highest possible electric power generation efficiency,” explained Jesús González Rosado, one of the device’s creators.

Alejandro Rubio, another student involved in the project, pointed out that: “The area of ​​influence of the UNAL Headquarters in La Paz, Magdalena and La Guajira, has a large amount of sunlight, so it is important to invest in projects like this so that companies can have considerable energy savings, since in this region electricity is usually expensive.”

The main difference of this machine compared to those on the market is its cost, since it does not exceed 600,000 pesos, while the commercial ones cost from 2 million pesos.

Por Yustin Varela

