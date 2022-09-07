LACCHIARELLA

A point and several positive indications for Virtus Binasco who yesterday afternoon impacted 0-0 against Gavirate in the first of the championship, thus starting their journey in Excellence with a draw. At the Comunale di Lacchiarella a balanced match was staged, without too many scoring chances, but in which both teams tried to win. At the end, a draw without goals came out, which in any case allows Binasco to start the championship with a positive result after the two defeats in the Italian Cup against Pavia and Vogherese.

slow start

At the start the two teams face each other especially in the central part of the field, struggling to sink and to become particularly dangerous on the sides of the opposing goal. At 25 ‘it is the hosts of Mr. Imbriaco who become dangerous thanks to a nice through ball that frees Dell’Era only in front of the goalkeeper, but the Binasco striker kicks on the opposing goalkeeper, seeing a good opportunity to go in net. Gavirate’s response comes three minutes later when Fossati tries with a nice shot on which Tabaglio performs in a nice save, denying the goal to the Varese team. Only a flare-up because the game settles down again and the two teams are struggling to create real chances.

In the second half, Binasco tries to start strong and at 6 ‘Chiaromonte finds a great shot from the top of the area, but Menegon is careful and thwarts the danger. Gavirate’s response was quick and arrived at 9 ‘when Esteri got close to scoring with a great shot from a tight angle that touches the post.

the match lights up

Now the race is more enjoyable and there are a few more opportunities on both sides. At 12 ‘mess of the Gavirate defense with a misunderstanding between goalkeeper and defenders that could open the doors to Binasco’s goal, but neither Dell’Era nor Campani, both stationed, manage to reiterate the ball in the goal and so Gavirate is saved. At 13 ‘instead a good opportunity for the guests with a nice cross from Eboa on which Di Benedetto enters who hits well with his head, but the ball does not enter the net. At 17 ‘again Binasco with a nice free-kick from the edge of Dell’Era that ends up very little. At 22 ‘in Binasco Cesana enters the field, returning after a long injury, which Dell’Era notes: the captain is still far from the best condition and has played a remnant of the game to test his condition after the long stop. An important pawn for Binasco who, as soon as he has found the best condition, can be very precious. At this point the rhythm drops, Gavirate tries to raise their center of gravity and in the final look for the winning goal, but Binasco defends himself in order.