I am a 38 year old heterosexual cis woman who teaches in the state high school of a small town. After a series of disappointing relationships in my twenties and thirties, I realized that I only knew sexual pleasure in the absence of a partner. Although the idea of ​​duo sex turns me on, I hate the feeling of having a cock inside__. Only one thing continues to interest me: oral sex received. That, with a good one, I would like very much. At 33, I gave up on having affairs because finding a partner who wanted to just lick it seemed to me as impossible as it was selfish. I channeled all my energies into work, family and community. After years of fighting against the fascism that is spreading in the American public school I am exhausted, and my usual techniques to take care of myself are no longer enough. I’m considering looking for company again. Is there an easy way to find a partner who likes to lick it and nothing else (or only rarely)? I know apps are the best choice, but there are both parents and alumni on those. Just being a leftist teacher makes me a moving target, I can’t afford to get caught looking for sex online, and the time and energy it takes to date a person before revealing my sexual preferences seems exhausting. I don’t want gifts for the teacher.I just want them to lick my pussy.

Why would anyone want to be a teacher today?

Resentful parents, shitty salaries, governors even worse, racist demagoguery, banned books, laws that prevent talking about sexual orientation … and as if that weren’t enough, don’t be free to look for sex where everyone is looking for it today – on apps – for the risk to be seen by a parent who in turn seeks sex on apps and targeted during a school board that is caught on the local news and goes viral, and therefore having to endure a month of death threats for being dragged on a TikTok right and on Fox News.

According to ABC News, the number of people wanting to teach is steadily declining. Currently in the United States there are 300,000 vacancies between teaching and school staff, a situation that the Washington Post calls “catastrophic”, and which sees the most serious shortages in the Republican states and in the Trumpian counties. Which should come as no surprise to anyone who pays any attention, because republican states and rural areas are overrun with the kind of deranged Trumpians and assorted conspiracy theorists who are lashing out at teachers and librarians and school administrators.

But there is a shortage of teachers even in more progressive places, TACO, which means that you could easily find work even in a big city of a democratic state. In a democratic state, not only would you be less likely to be spotted on an app by the parent of a pupil at your school (because in big cities, apps are much more popular), but also far less likely to be attacked by a parent who has you. spotted on an app (less likely to be attacked, and more likely to be licked). And just as the governors of democratic states believe that you in the classroom have the right to talk about, say, slavery, racially denied mortgages, segregation and Jim Crow laws (and those against immigration of the Chinese, and World War II concentration camps for Japanese, and forced deportations of Native Americans, etc.), most of these governors would be fine if you had you lick it – in your spare time, by other consenting adults – if that’s what desires.

Hoping to get tips from other teachers, I shared your email on Twitter. The recommendations received ranged from signing up to FetLife, which can be a problematic place, to visiting – and maybe posting on – r / RandomActsOfMuffDive, a Reddit subreddit. And quite a few of my followers have wondered if you might not prefer a woman to a man, since you never really liked cock.

As a homosexual, however, I know many people who are attracted to men but do not like to be penetrated (there are only active and “without penetration”). Luckily for you, TACO, there are straight and bisexual men who just want to lick pussy. Over the years, many have written to me. There were those who suffered from severe erectile dysfunction and preferred success in cunnilingus to failure in vaginal intercourse; others were submissive heterosexual males who wanted to serve a woman with their mouths without receiving anything in return; and quite a few were men who loved to lick her and it is not known how they ended up marrying women who hated oral sex, which is why they were looking for other women to lick it to – and just lick it – with the wives’ permission (in some cases) or without (mostly).

But to find these men you will have to use apps, TACO, and then perhaps leave the small town you live in.