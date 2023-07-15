Easyfly increases connectivity and adds more routes – EntornoInteligente

Easyfly expands its connectivity network between capital cities, with the opening of the route Bogotá – Cali – Bogotá from July 12 with a daily frequency

Cartagena connects with Medellín with a new route that will be available from the 14th of July with a daily frequency.

For those interested in these two new destinations, the physical and digital sales channels are enabled.

Easyfly, begins the second half of 2023, increasing connectivity to new destinations with the routes Bogotá – Cali – Bogotá, which will have up to one daily flight and will start operations on Wednesday, July 12, and the Medellín – Cartagena – Medellín route with up to one daily flight that will start operations on Friday, July 14.

For Isaac Herrera, director of Marketing and product of the airline, these new routes ratify the confidence of the regions in the air service “Easyfly continues committed to the connectivity of Colombia, these two new routes contribute to the purpose of having a more connected country and bring development and progress to the regions, we invite all Colombians to Click and fly Local.”

The connection between capital cities such as Bogotá and Cali optimizes connection and boarding times, and allows travelers to make the most of their stay.

Cartagena, is one of the main destinations in the country that, due to the high passenger demand, allows Easyfly to reactivate its base of operation in La Heroica, to make a direct connection with Medellín from the Olaya Herrera airport.

Connect between Bogotá – Cali and Medellín – Cartagena with one click

The airline invites you to fly locally with its new routes, buy your tickets to these and more than 40 destinations through the website: https://easyfly.com.co/, travel agencies, Call Center 601 4148111, WhatsApp 313 870 5659 or points of sale at the Puente Aéreo airport in Bogotá and Olaya Herrera in Medellín.

At the time of travel, you can carry hold luggage of 15 kilograms and 5 kilograms in the cabin (Terms and conditions apply), web check-in, choice of seat, among other services, which are included in the value of the ticket.

You also have transportation for pets, the elderly and recommended children, services that may have more information through the information channels enabled.

