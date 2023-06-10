Equestrian: Dressage DM in Balve: sovereign victory for Jessica von Bredow-Werndl

As of: 06/10/2023 6:28 p.m

Jessica von Bredow-Werndl recovered well from her defeat on the first day of the German championship and easily won the title in the Grand Prix Special.

The 37-year-old dressage rider from Tuntenhausen, Bavaria, won on Saturday in Balve, Sauerland, with her mare Dalera, after being surprisingly beaten by Sönke Rothenberger from Bad Homburg with Fendi in the Grand Prix the day before.

It was the fourth national title for the double Olympic champion from Tokyo, who received 83.255 percent. “It wasn’t so bad that it happened like this,” said the Special winner about the mistakes of the previous day. “We were able to let go and start again today. Of course it feels better than second place yesterday.”

Rothenberger could at least be happy about an unexpected medal, which he earned in the Special with another good ride with his only nine-year-old horse Fendi. The 28-year-old celebrated silver with 79.882 percent.

Werth is fourth defending champion no chance

Record winner Isabell Werth from Rheinberg, who is fighting for her 18th title with Quantaz as an outsider, finished fourth with 77.902 percent behind Frederic Wanders and Duke of Britain (78.628). Defending champion Dorothee Schneider had no chance with First Romance 2 in ninth place.

Von Bredow-Werndl has thus achieved the first of two goals in the national title fights. On Sunday (12 noon) the world number one can perfect her double title in the freestyle.