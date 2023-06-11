Equestrian sport: DM in Balve: dressage rider by Bredow-Werndl also excels in freestyle

Status: 06/11/2023 5:20 p.m

Two years after her last double victory in Balve, dressage Olympic champion Jessica von Bredow-Werndl has again been crowned double German champion in an impressive manner.

After the Grand Prix Special, the 37-year-old also won the freestyle on Sunday with her Dalera and, like in 2021, won both titles in Sauerland.

Klimke with Franziskus in third place

With 90.075 percent, she left no doubt about her supremacy. Behind the world number one, who had paused last year because of her pregnancy, Frederic Wandres (Osnabrück/81.775 percent) won silver as in 2022, this time with Bluetooth. Bronze went to Ingrid Klimke and Franziskus (Münster/80.650).

The most prominent name of the tournament, Isabell Werth, was missing from the starting field. The woman from Rheinberg decided against starting with the stallion Quantaz because he “should slow down as much as possible after the many freestyle events in the indoor season,” said the 53-year-old. She didn’t ride for her 18th championship title.

Sönke Rothenberger, who rode Fendi to silver in the Special on Saturday, did not start again with the nine-year-old. This time the Bad Homburger only started with a match ball, the two took fifth place.

“JBW” leads the CHIO squad

Von Bredow-Werndl should also lead the German dressage team to victory in the Nations Cup at the CHIO in Aachen. As expected, she and Dalera will replace her brother Benjamin Werndl in the squad for the renowned competition in the Aachen Soers.

The world number one and her mare Dalera compete together with Isabell Werth (with Quantaz), Ingrid Klimke (Münster/Franziskus) and Frederic Wandres (Hagen aTW/Bluetooth and Duke of Britain). Reservists are Sönke Rothenberger (Bad Homburg) with Fendi and Matthias Alexander Rath (Kronberg) with Thiago.