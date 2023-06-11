Home » Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish prime minister arrested
Health

Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish prime minister arrested

by admin
Nicola Sturgeon, the former Scottish prime minister arrested

LONDON – Former Scottish Premier Nicola Sturgeon was arrested this morning by the police in what is a sensational breakthrough in the investigation into the finances of the pro-independence Scottish National Party (SNP).

Investigations that in recent weeks have already seen the detention of the husband of the former leader, that Peter Murrell president of the SNP, and of the party treasurer, Colin Beattie.

Excellent arrests and suspicious financing: all the scandals weighing on Scottish independence

by our correspondent Antonello Guerrera

Sturgeon remains in police custody, for what appears to be a truly inglorious end to a stellar career then miserably destroyed first by his unexpected resignation on February 15th…

See also  Fedez case: if I take psychotropic drugs, will I no longer be able to stop? The time has come to clarify

You may also like

Lyme disease, what it is and what the...

“I’m hungry, my mom is dead”: the first...

The Ukrainian wedge between the Russian armies. Kiev...

A new wave of very interesting cars from...

Is forgiving important? The unexpected health benefits

Storm over the capital, flooded streets and closed...

Cagliari in Serie A at the last breath:...

Ukraine: ‘Russia blew up another dam’

Effective training for older people

Floriana stabbed to death in Asti, companion attempts...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy