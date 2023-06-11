Home » Peter’s Lent begins: It lasts for 4 Sundays, and it is not enough just to abstain from food | Info
On Monday, June 12, Orthodox believers begin the Petrovsky fast, which ends the day before St. Peter’s Day.

Source: YouTube/Printscreen/Orthodoxy

From tomorrow, Monday, June 12, Orthodox believers will begin the Petrovdan fast, which ends the day before Petrovdan, a holiday that the Serbian Orthodox Church celebrates on July 12. The Fast of the Holy Apostles begins on June 12 and ends on July 11. During the fasting of the Holy Apostles do not eat meat, white meat and eggs.

Fish, wine and oil are eaten every day except, of course, Wednesday and Friday, which are fasted “on the water”. The day before Petrovdan is also strictly fasted, unless it falls on a Saturday or Sunday, when the use of oil is allowed. On the day of the Nativity of Saint John the Baptist, we eat fish, even though it falls on a Wednesday or Friday.

If St. Peter’s Day falls on a Wednesday or Friday, we do not eat meat on that day but eat fish, wine and oil. The purpose of fasting, as the rules of faith say, cannot be achieved only by abstaining from fatty food, but also by abstaining from bad thoughts, words and deeds. This fast is similar to the Christmas one, although somewhat milder.

