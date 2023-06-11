“Do you call me Putinian?”. Conte argues with Vespa and calls the claque

Migrants, war in Ukraine, economic growth. The interview of Bruno Vespa a Joseph Conteon the occasion of The market in Masseria in Manduria, it soon turns into a lively bickering between the two. The president of the 5 Star Movement, nailed by the conductor of Door Door on some contradictions of the grillino leader, he clearly breaks down. The roles (incredibly) are reversed and Conte almost becomes an insistent interviewer of the landlord.

After the classic accusations against the government on the management of the Pnrr – and after having extended his hand to Schlein on a dialogue with the Democratic Party – at the beginning of the dialogue Conte tends to play down the agreement on migrants and the recent trip by Giorgia Meloni in Tunis, stating that for now “ the breakthrough is only in words “. Vespa points out to him that in Tunisia the prime minister presented himself with Von der Leyen and with the Dutch premier Rutte, the historic hawk of the redistribution of migrants. “ Problems in that country are not solved with one visit “, is the other thrust of Conte.

Vespa then asks him if he is truly convinced that by not giving more weapons to Ukraine the situation can improve. “ But you are truly convinced, however, that by giving us arms we would not embrace a world war and also escape a nuclear accident? Answer me “. Of course the journalist replies moderately that he can’t guarantee anything, not holding institutional roles. But Giuseppi is undeterred: “ Wouldn’t it have been more appropriate and wise to sit at a table for a negotiated with Putin? “. “ It is Putin who does not want to mediate “, Bruno Vespa promptly replies. “ Ah, so she spoke to him? “, replies Conte who ignores (or pretends to ignore) the attempts carried out directly by Draghi and Macron in the past months with the Russian president, who has always refused any peace negotiations. “ Are you afraid of building a negotiating table? “, continues Conte’s absurd refrain.

And it is precisely that the latter, in obvious difficulty, definitively blurts out in a subsequent passage. Vespa doesn’t agree and questions him on this precise point: “ Is it irrelevant to you that a sovereign country is invaded? “. Conte, once again, does not answer and loses his temper: “ So it offends me. Do you want to call me pro-Putinian? If you tell me this, you are calling me a Putinian and offending the political and strategic position of an entire movement “. Then, a long supercazzola starts from the former Prime Minister at the end of which a very timid applause starts from the audience present in Manduria. “ Vor you have to clap louder. Please get in touch! Not only here, but also in the government. Wherever I go in the country, you all agree with me – are the words with a vaguely narcissistic aspect – but if you remain silent then you cannot complain “.