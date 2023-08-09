Equestrian sport: eventing team rides for Olympic ticket

equestrian

The eventing riders want to give the Austrian Equestrian Sports Association (OEPS) the first starting places for the 2024 Olympics. The Upper Austrian Lea Siegl (with Van Helsing P), the Styrian Katrin Khoddam-Hazrati (Oklahoma) and her compatriot Daniel Dunst (Chevalier) reckon they have good chances at the European Championships from Wednesday to Sunday in Le Pin au Haras, one of two team tickets to fetch for Paris.



In the French eventing Mecca, the OEPS trio must be at least the second best team behind the already qualified teams from France, Germany, Great Britain, Ireland, Sweden, Switzerland and Poland in order to next year in front of the picturesque ambience of the Palace of Versailles under the sign of the five rings ride.

The qualification would be extraordinary: in the past 50 years, the Austrian eventing riders have only been at the Olympics in Athens 2004 with a team, Lea’s father Harald Siegl was also at the start at the time.

Good chances in singles

If it doesn’t work out with the qualification as a team, Siegl has the best chance of getting the Olympic ticket individually. Thanks to victories in the four-star competitions in Strzegom (Poland) and Montelibretti (Italy), the 24-year-old is at the top of the adjusted qualification ranking list (without riders who have already qualified with the team).

“At the moment things are looking very good in the individual rankings, but a lot can still happen. You will only be billed at the end of the year. Ideally, we can qualify right away with the team,” said the army athlete, who is aiming for her second Olympic participation in the “all-rounders” with the disciplines of dressage, cross-country testing and jumping.

After the European Eventing Championships, the European Championships in show jumping (August 29th to September 3rd in Milan) as well as in dressage and paradressage (September 4th to 10th in Riesenbeck) are coming up in the next few weeks. Even then it is about Olympic tickets for the teams.

