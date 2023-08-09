Udinese transfer market – Balzaretti’s blitz for Bergvall / The point

The director of the black and white technical area wants to ensure the young talent of Swedish football. Here’s the thing about this deal

The last name in chronological order for the Udinese market he comes from Sweden and we are talking about Lucas Mountain wall. The footballer is only 17 years old, but he is already showing himself up to his much older and consequently more experienced opponents. During the past season in the Swedish league there were almost twenty appearances also seasoned by a goal. His value is around two million euros and this is the classic blow that the Juventus management cannot let go. We are talking about a midfielder who seems to have a future in adult football. Now we just need to evaluate the operation in the best possible way and then strike the decisive blow to secure yet another talent who will be able to grow without pressure in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Pereyra flashback: the latest <<

August 9 – 08:32

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

