Home » Udinese transfer market – Balzaretti’s blitz for Bergvall / The point
World

Udinese transfer market – Balzaretti’s blitz for Bergvall / The point

by admin
Udinese transfer market – Balzaretti’s blitz for Bergvall / The point

The director of the black and white technical area wants to ensure the young talent of Swedish football. Here’s the thing about this deal

The last name in chronological order for the Udinese market he comes from Sweden and we are talking about Lucas Mountain wall. The footballer is only 17 years old, but he is already showing himself up to his much older and consequently more experienced opponents. During the past season in the Swedish league there were almost twenty appearances also seasoned by a goal. His value is around two million euros and this is the classic blow that the Juventus management cannot let go. We are talking about a midfielder who seems to have a future in adult football. Now we just need to evaluate the operation in the best possible way and then strike the decisive blow to secure yet another talent who will be able to grow without pressure in Udine. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the market. Pereyra flashback: the latest <<

August 9 – 08:32

© breaking latest news

See also  Backpack at the airport in Sarajevo | Info

You may also like

144 kilos of drugs found in a warehouse...

How pensioners can raise their pension if they...

News Udinese – Allegri smiles / Pogba returns...

Russia says it has shot down two Ukrainian...

Greek doctor on the health problems of Serbs...

Niger, with isolation there is a risk of...

Milan, kills his elderly mother with stabs and...

Ukraine-Russia, today’s news | Nine killed in Russian...

Jose Luis Perales denies his death

Daily Horoscope for August 9 | Entertainment

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy