ESPN Deportes Announces New Lineup for 2023 Monday Night Football Broadcasts

ESPN Deportes Announces New Lineup for Monday Night Football Broadcasts

ESPN Deportes has revealed its new lineup for the transmission of Monday Night Football games for the 2023 season. The new commentary team will be led by Rebecca Landa as the play-by-play commentator, with Sergio Dipp as an analyst and Katia Castorena as a field reporter. John Sutcliffe will also continue to be part of the team, providing reporting from the location.

The new team will make their debut during the season opener on September 11, as the New York Jets host the Buffalo Bills. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN Deportes at 8:15 p.m. ET.

Rodolfo Martinez, Senior Vice President of Production for ESPN International and ESPN Deportes, expressed his excitement about the new team. He stated, “Rebecca and Sergio bring a unique combination of knowledge, experience, and charisma that resonates with fans of Hispanic origin and their passion for the NFL. Coupled with Katia and John’s insights and excellent reporting skills, each week they will deliver an unparalleled broadcast experience to our viewers.”

This will be the second year in a row that Landa and Dipp work together as a team in a broadcast booth. They previously served as the main commentary team for coverage of ESPN Sports during the 2023 XFL season.

Landa made history in 2022 when she became the first woman to call a nationally televised NFL game in Spanish in the United States. She also excels as a defensive player for the Mexican women’s national flag football team.

Dipp, who joined ESPN Sports in 2013 as a SportsCenter anchor, has been a constant presence on ESPN Deportes’ NFL coverage. He has also contributed to ESPN’s coverage of the Super Bowl and has been the host of the ESPN television broadcast of NFL RedZone in Latin America since 2018.

Castorena, known for her versatility as a reporter, will work as a field reporter for Monday Night Football. She has covered the NFL as a select-game correspondent for the past eight years and has also covered other major sports for ESPN, such as Mexican First Division Soccer, the NBA, and MLB.

Finally, Sutcliffe, who has been a key contributor to ESPN’s telecasts of the NFL in Spanish for 20 years, will continue to provide his expert knowledge and popular insights to each broadcast. He will conduct interviews with players and coaches after the games.

ESPN Deportes is looking forward to offering its viewers an exceptional viewing experience with this new lineup for Monday Night Football broadcasts.

