When will it stop? Perhaps never! Another medal and Fišerová feels like she’s in a dream

Kraków (from our correspondent) – Individual medals are of course valued even more than those from patrols, especially when she won them on kayak, which she has been doing on the top stage for only the second year and on which she won her first valuable metal among adults.

The world belongs to the all-rounders, at least in water slalom it is clearly true. Fišerová was happy with the bronze only shortly after Jiří Prskavec became the European champion, who from this year also combines both categories.

“I don’t deal with it so much, I take it as two different disciplines. But I know that Jíra is always working on it, and when he says something, I always take my point from it,” smiles Fišerová, who, unlike Prskavac, adds the new Olympic discipline of kayak cross as a bonus.

“I started kayaking as a child, it was my passion. Among the adults, however, my results came in the singles category, and the media also referred to me as a singles player. When I kayaked for the national team last year, it was a dream come true and I tried to show that I’m not the single girl, but a kayaker from Roudnice since childhood,” Fišerová laughed.

Among the adults, Lukáš Kubričana’s ward quickly became bold. She even surprised herself. “It’s still a bit surreal and a dream for me that it turned out like this. I was hoping to make it to the finals, but this is a nice kick that I have something to do here and I can compete with the girls,” she praised.

Twenty-five-year-old Fišerová rode the final as fourth from the end, so she had to wait for her rivals at the finish line. Only the winner Elena Liliková remained, whose ride decided whether the Czech representative would be pushed off the podium. But the German completely messed up the ride.

“I was sorry that she made a mistake, I wished her that. On the other hand, I thought that I wish the same for myself and I don’t want to be fourth, that’s the worst position,” she admitted with a smile.

After the ceremony, she was heading back to work. The kayak cross qualification, in which she unexpectedly got stuck, the semifinals on Sunday and the canoe final, in which she won bronze last year. Any strength left? “The medal will give me strength and I think I can do it,” she declared with determination.

