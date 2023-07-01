Fuel prices BiH region Serbia Greece Croatia | Info

The holiday season has begun in earnest and many are preparing to travel by car.

Fuel is an important item, and the fact is that the price varies significantly by country. It is by no means the same whether you fill the tank in BiH, Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Bulgaria or Germany and Turkey.

From the closer European environment, fuel is currently the cheapest in North Macedonia, and the most expensive in Switzerland and Italy. It is more expensive than in Montenegro, BiH and North Macedonia.

Here’s how much diesel costs in countries in the region and the EU in euros, and how much in dinars.

Serbia 1.56 euros

Montenegro 1.37 euros

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.25 euros

North Macedonia 1.15 euros

Greece 1.56 euros

Bulgaria 1.12

Croatia 1.3 euros

Hungary 1.5 euros

Slovenia 1.46 euros

Italy 1.785 euros

Germany 1,608 euros

Austria 1,599 euros

Switzerland 1.86 euros

Czech Republic 1.4 euros

Turkey 0.84 euros

Albania 1.45 euros

The price of gasoline BMB 95

Serbia 1.49 euros

Montenegro 1.53

Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.36 euros

North Macedonia 1.30 euros

Greece 1.87 euros

Bulgaria 1.29 euros

Croatia 1.4 euros

Hungary 1.57 euros

Slovenia 1.42 euros

Italy 1.93 euros

Germany 1.83 euros

Austria 1.58 euros

Switzerland 1.83 euros

Czech Republic 1.61 euros

Turkey 0.84 euros

Albania 1.48 euros

The company “Global Petrol Price” states that the average price of diesel in the world is 1.2 dollars per liter, but there are large differences between countries due to different taxation and subsidies of diesel. All countries buy oil on international markets at the same prices, but impose different taxes. Fuel prices in some countries are updated on a weekly basis, and sometimes on a monthly basis, according to this website.

