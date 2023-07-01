Fuel prices BiH region Serbia Greece Croatia | Info

The holiday season has begun in earnest and many are preparing to travel by car.
Fuel is an important item, and the fact is that the price varies significantly by country. It is by no means the same whether you fill the tank in BiH, Serbia, Croatia, Greece, Bulgaria or Germany and Turkey.
From the closer European environment, fuel is currently the cheapest in North Macedonia, and the most expensive in Switzerland and Italy. It is more expensive than in Montenegro, BiH and North Macedonia.
Here’s how much diesel costs in countries in the region and the EU in euros, and how much in dinars.
Serbia 1.56 euros
Montenegro 1.37 euros
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.25 euros
North Macedonia 1.15 euros
Greece 1.56 euros
Bulgaria 1.12
Croatia 1.3 euros
Hungary 1.5 euros
Slovenia 1.46 euros
Italy 1.785 euros
Germany 1,608 euros
Austria 1,599 euros
Switzerland 1.86 euros
Czech Republic 1.4 euros
Turkey 0.84 euros
Albania 1.45 euros
The price of gasoline BMB 95
Serbia 1.49 euros
Montenegro 1.53
Bosnia and Herzegovina 1.36 euros
North Macedonia 1.30 euros
Greece 1.87 euros
Bulgaria 1.29 euros
Croatia 1.4 euros
Hungary 1.57 euros
Slovenia 1.42 euros
Italy 1.93 euros
Germany 1.83 euros
Austria 1.58 euros
Switzerland 1.83 euros
Czech Republic 1.61 euros
Turkey 0.84 euros
Albania 1.48 euros
The company “Global Petrol Price” states that the average price of diesel in the world is 1.2 dollars per liter, but there are large differences between countries due to different taxation and subsidies of diesel. All countries buy oil on international markets at the same prices, but impose different taxes. Fuel prices in some countries are updated on a weekly basis, and sometimes on a monthly basis, according to this website.
