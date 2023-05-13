Esport – Counter-Strike: how did Vitality prepare its Major?

It all starts with a dream “. A dream formalized by Vitality in early 2023 in Denmark, near the small town of Korsør, in the far west of the island of Seeland and Copenhagen. The Israeli-French-Danish workforce has known this since the previous September and a message then published by Emmanuel Macron on Twitter: the next Major of Counter-Strikethe equivalent of a Grand Slam tournament on the game, will take place in Paris, where Vitality was born, more or less.
This is the first time that France has to host this prestigious tournament, which has been traveling from city to city for ten years according to the wishes of Valve, the publisher of the FPS. So inevitably, for the staff of the club and its tricolor duo Mathieu “ZywOo” Herbaut – Dan “apEX” Madesclaire, the meeting immediately becomes unavoidable. A goal, a dream ».
“Win this Major”
The term is used by Lars Robl, seasoned mental trainer of Vitality, during this famous Danish meeting. Around him the team must set a goal, define its deepest desire for the coming season. ” We talked about what our ambition would be for the Majorconfirms the former member of the Danish special forces, converted sports psychologist. With the pressure that such a tournament represents, it was very easy to tell ourselves that we would aim for the play-offs and then “we would see”. But it’s lying to yourself to say that. We want to win this Major, so let’s talk about it, let’s accept it. »
Vitality therefore makes it its famous “ dream » and speaks about it, with Lars Robl in particular in regular workshops of exchanges to evacuate the fears, the doubts: « It’s a lot of pressure that you have to know how to manage. This event is important for the whole team but especially for the French, and I don’t forget the fans. Who doesn’t want to win at home? ».
” We are ready “
In 2022, an ambitious Vitality had a lot of difficulties during the Majors. In Antwerp, in May, then in Rio in November, the team did not even qualify in play-offs. In Brazil, she landed squarely ” on the kneecaps “, according to apEX. ” We spent too much energy beforehand, without thinking about this appointment », Still regretted the captain at the beginning of the week. ” But it’s different this yearhe continues. We learned from our mistakes ».
The whole season has indeed been built around this Parisian Major, so that Vitality arrives there in peak form and with fresh players. Fewer bootcamps (intensive courses), more rest time, a hierarchy of tournaments to be played… ” Physically and mentally we are ready “, assures apEX, which also evokes a “ rise in power “, this season. After a good qualifying phase for the Major in Copenhagen, this progression is embodied by the title acquired in Rio de Janeiro, at the end of April, by beating the world No. 1 Heroic in the final (2-0). Now runner-up to the Danes in the standings, Vitality will attack his tournament with confidence.
What to expect from Vitality at home?
However, one fear remains: the irregularity of a team capable of the best this season but defeated in the quarterfinals of IEM Katowice and the Pro League by Team Liquid and ENCE, when they had these matches in hand. Even with this title very recently acquired in Brazil, the doubt remains and will remain as long as Vitality has not played and reassured.
But the last outings have been good and the individual level has gone up a notch. If the team has often relied on ZywOo to achieve results, he was very well supported in Denmark and then in Brazil. ” I wish he had more “normal” days, where we can get by without him. asked Danny “zonic” Sørensen a few weeks ago. A wish now granted?
With all these elements and in this very particular context, as motivating as it is pressurizing for Vitality and its French players, what can we expect from the bee team at home? Impossible not to imagine it in the final phase with a precise preparation and in its current dynamics, but also difficult not to see further.
Vitality wants win the Major, and it is assumed. His team is even now one of the favorites and the pressure around him seems controlled. You had to embrace this dream from the start of the season, it’s out of the question not to have high expectations now that he’s within reach. ” We just don’t have to end up at the end of the Major and think we could have done a little better here or there.asserts Lars Robl. We must be fully committed. “As of this Saturday, against another serious contender for the title (G2, from 4 p.m.).