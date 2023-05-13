Home » Bolívar: Trans leader who was the victim of an attack dies
Bolívar: Trans leader who was the victim of an attack dies

by admin
The trans leader Dania Polo, died this Friday from injuries received in an attack that occurred on May 2 in the municipality of El Carmen de Bolívar, in the north of the country, reported the Colombian Ombudsman’s Office.

“We condemn this vile murder of the leader Dania Polo and we stand in solidarity with her family. It cannot be that the people who are part of this population have to continue being subjected to intimidation, stigmatization, displacement and homicides”said the Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo.

Polo was the victim of an attack when he was at his home in El Carmen de Bolívar, in the department of Bolívar (north). After spending several days in an intensive care unit, he died.

What criminal group is attributed this fact?

The Casa de Paz Caribe Afirmativo, a group to which she belonged, denounced in mid-March the circulation of threatening pamphlets against this population that lives in that municipality.

The perpetrators, according to the complaint, would have been members of the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal gang in the country.

“Next May 17, when the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is commemorated, we will hold a Defensorial Hearing in Barranquilla. There we will expose the difficult situation in terms of human rights that the LGBTI population is going through in the country, and We will collect information that will serve as a basis to officiate to the National Government the recommendations and actions that may be appropriate,” added Camargo.

The official also assured that in El Carmen de Bolívar there is “total apathy” in the face of the risk situation faced by LGBTI people, not only due to the presence of armed groups, but also due to barriers to accessing their essential rights, such as those of safety, health and living a life free of violence.

According to Caribe Afirmativo, between January and April of this year there have been 21 murders of LGBTIQ+ people in Colombia.

Created by
EFE Agency

Bolívar
trans
Outrage
security

