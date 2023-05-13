Bolívar: Trans leader who was the victim of an attack dies

What criminal group is attributed this fact?

The Casa de Paz Caribe Afirmativo, a group to which she belonged, denounced in mid-March the circulation of threatening pamphlets against this population that lives in that municipality.

The perpetrators, according to the complaint, would have been members of the Clan del Golfo, the largest criminal gang in the country.

“Next May 17, when the International Day against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia is commemorated, we will hold a Defensorial Hearing in Barranquilla. There we will expose the difficult situation in terms of human rights that the LGBTI population is going through in the country, and We will collect information that will serve as a basis to officiate to the National Government the recommendations and actions that may be appropriate,” added Camargo.

The official also assured that in El Carmen de Bolívar there is “total apathy” in the face of the risk situation faced by LGBTI people, not only due to the presence of armed groups, but also due to barriers to accessing their essential rights, such as those of safety, health and living a life free of violence.

According to Caribe Afirmativo, between January and April of this year there have been 21 murders of LGBTIQ+ people in Colombia.