University Championship/Lomé-Golfe Regional Phase: ESA atomizes UCAO-UUT in opening.

Let’s go for a few weeks of competition. The tone of the Lomé-Gulf regional phase of the university football championships was set this Friday at the municipal stadium of Lomé. And it is with fanfare that the Ecole Supérieure des Affaires (ESA) starts the competition. It atomized in the opening match UCAO-UUT 3 goals to 0. Considered as the big favorite of this competition, the University of Lomé will make its debut next week.